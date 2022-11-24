MARTA recently announced it will be focusing on bringing bus rapid transit to Clayton County, instead of its previous plan of establishing a commuter rail system in the county.
According to a news release, the planned rapid bus route will run for approximately 22 miles, have 17 proposed stops, and connect the East Point rail station to Mountain View, Forest Park, Clayton State University, Jonesboro, the Clayton County Justice Center, and Lovejoy in Clayton and East Point and Hapeville in Fulton County.
With the unanimous support of the Clayton County Board of Commissioners, the city councils of Jonesboro, Forest Park, Lovejoy, Riverdale, and Lake City, and the Clayton County Chamber of Commerce, the MARTA Board of Directors Planning and Capital Programs Committee updated the Locally Preferred Alternative for State Route 54 in Clayton County with the change.
In 2018, the MARTA Board adopted a two-pronged Locally Preferred Alternative that had commuter rail along the Norfolk Southern Corridor and bus rapid transit in the western part of the county connecting College Park Station to Southlake Mall.
Last December, the board adopted a standalone plan for Southlake bus rapid transit, and earlier this year, that plan advanced to the Project Development phase of the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grant Program as a Small Starts Project.
The commuter rail option encountered a variety of obstacles with right-of-way acquisition, environmental and historical resource concerns, along with a ballooning cost estimate.
In the years of customer and stakeholder engagement conducted in Clayton County, all-day, frequent transit service was preferred, which is inconsistent with commuter rail service that offers only one-way service during peak commute times.
In consultation with key stakeholders, bus rapid transit emerged as the preferred high-capacity transit option for State Route 54.
“We appreciate the flexibility and support of Clayton County leaders to pivot to best meet the transit needs of the people of Clayton,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said in a statement. “We recently traveled to Indianapolis with the Clayton delegation and saw first-hand the benefits of BRT and how it makes more sense for this transit corridor and will provide faster, more frequent service at a much lower cost.”
The plan is for State Route 54 BRT to complement Southlake bus rapid transit to provide a seamless transit connection for people in Clayton, while ushering in economic development.
At the November meeting of the MARTA Board of Directors, Clayton County leadership offered their support of bus rapid transit along State Route 54.
“All the board members and I agree that BRT is going to be a vital, quality project that is going to uplift and enhance what we are doing in Clayton County,” said Clayton County Chairman Jeff Turner.
“This is about the economic development, the workforce it will help usher in, and the overall mobility that we all seek as a municipality,” said Angelyne Butler, mayor of Forest Park.
State Route 54 bus rapid transit is estimated to cost $572 million to build, “requiring less right-of-way access, and reducing construction impacts to residents and businesses. It can be built in half the time as that of commuter rail and once completed operates at a higher frequency, providing service all day rather than just during peak commute times,” a news release said.
The full MARTA Board of Directors will vote on the Locally Preferred Alternative at its monthly meeting on Dec. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.