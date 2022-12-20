The MARTA board of directors recently recognized long-serving board members from Atlanta and Clayton County who stepped down or reached their end of their term and elected new board officers for 2023.
Atlanta board members Robbie Ashe and Reginald Snyder announced at the December board meeting that they will be stepping down from the board, and Clayton County member Roberta Abdul-Salaam’s term is ending, effective in January.
Ashe, a former chair, served on the board for 12 years, Ms. Abdul-Salaam for seven, and Snyder for two.
“MARTA would not be the system is it today without the leadership and passion of these board members,” said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. “Their contributions are many, but I want to specifically mention the expansion of service into Clayton County and the More MARTA Atlanta referendum and expansion as highlights. They have selflessly invested thousands of hours into improving this agency and the service we deliver. We thank them for their commitment to public transportation and they will be missed.”
The new Atlanta and Clayton board members will be welcomed at the January 2023 board meeting.
Also, beginning in the new year, Governor appointee Thomas Worthy will serve as board chair and Clayton County representative Katie Powers will serve as vice-chair. The 2023 MARTA Board Officers are as follows:
♦ Thomas Worthy is elected Chair
♦ Katie Powers is elected as Vice-Chair
♦ Al Pond is elected as Secretary
♦ Rod Frierson is elected as Treasurer
♦ Rita Scott will serve as Immediate Past Chair
The MARTA board of directors is comprised of 13 voting members representing Clayton, DeKalb, and Fulton counties and the City of Atlanta, as well as two ex-officio members from the Georgia Department of Transportation and the Georgia Regional Transportation Authority. The policy-setting board meets monthly to address challenges and opportunities facing the Authority, while exploring ways to innovate and expand the system.
Board calendars and meeting minutes can be found at itsmarta.com.
