Fulton County property owners may be in for a surprise this week when they receive their 2022 notices of assessment in the mail. The county has announced that “surges in the real estate market” will lead to many property owners seeing “increased values reflected on their 2022 notices of assessment.”
As required by Georgia law, every property receives an annual notice of assessment, which must reflect fair market value.
The county is encouraging property owners to carefully review their notice as soon as possible. Property owners have the opportunity to appeal their notice of assessment if they do not believe their notice reflects fair market value.
Appeals may be submitted online at www.fultonassessor.org, by mail, or in the offices of the Board of Assessors.
The appeals deadline for most property owners is Aug. 1, unless another date is specifically printed on the notice of assessment.
Fulton County homeowners can receive property tax relief through homestead exemptions.
Homeowners who do not have a homestead exemption for their primary residence can apply by April 1 of each year. Any homestead exemption applications received now will be applicable for the 2023 tax year.
Property assessments are one component used to calculate property tax bills. Each of the 18 taxing jurisdictions in Fulton County, including cities, school boards and Fulton County Government, will also set their annual millage rate in coming months.
For more information about 2022 notices of assessment, homestead exemptions and appeals, property owners can visit www.fultonassessor.org or call 404-612-6440.
