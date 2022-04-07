Scott Russell Granden of Missouri has been sentenced to federal prison for groping and sexually assaulting a female passenger seated next to him on a flight to Atlanta.
According to U.S. Attorney Erskine, on March 25, 2021, Granden, 36, boarded a flight traveling from St. Louis, Missouri, to Atlanta. He sat in a middle seat beside the victim, an emergency room nurse. Authorities say she was exhausted from a hectic day and, shortly after takeoff, tried to rest. She awoke to discover that Granden’s hand was on her thigh. She removed his hand and went back to sleep.
Authorities say she woke up moments later because Granden had again placed his hand on her thigh, moved his hand towards her groin area, and, at one point, tried to kiss her. The nurse warned Granden to stop touching her, but he then slapped on the buttocks when she stood up to let him pass her to go to the restroom.
A flight attendant responded to her complaint about these incidents and moved Granden to a different seat. The airline company notified the Atlanta Police Department about the assault and arrested Granden when the plane arrived in Atlanta.
“The Atlanta Police Department takes the safety of aircraft passengers, seriously,” APD Chief Rodney Bryant said. “We continuously work closely with our local and federal law enforcement partners to ensure that airport customers and airline passengers feel safe when traveling to and from our great city.”
APD officers obtained statements from the nurse and another passenger on the flight. Police say Granden called the officers a series of racist and homophobic slurs during this time.
“Passengers have the right to fly in peace and to expect that their personal dignity will be respected,” U.S. Attorney Kurt R. Erskine said. “When this defendant started groping and sexually harassing the female passenger in the next seat, he humiliated and degraded her. We will not tolerate this type of behavior on an airplane, and this sentence shows the consequences for such abusive sexual conduct.”
Granden was charged with abusive sexual contact aboard an aircraft and sentenced to one year and nine months in prison to be followed by one year of supervised release. He must also register as a sex offender.
