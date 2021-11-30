The Atlanta Police Department has arrested and charged 26-year-old Diante Barnhill for his involvement in a Nov. 1 shooting on Fulton St.
At around 8:20 p.m. Nov. 1, officers responded to a person shot call at 520 Fulton Street in southwest Atlanta. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who appeared to have been shot and was dead in a stairwell. Atlanta Police Homicide investigators responded to the scene and immediately began their investigation.
Preliminary information suggested the suspect, later identified as Barnhill, and victim were familiar with one another. Police say the victim appeared to have been the intended target of the gunfire.
Investigators were able to secure warrants charging Barnhill with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Barnhill was arrested in Lilburn Nov. 26 and taken into custody without incident. He was transported to the Fulton County Jail.
"People continue to use guns to settle disputes and solve interpersonal conflict; and the APD Homicide Unit Investigators continue to make sure these violent suspects are brought to justice," APD said in a statement on its Facebook page. "For those who come to Atlanta and decide to throw their lives away by shooting someone, we want you to know that luck will not be on your side. Your inability to effectively manage your anger, or have an adult conversation to settle a dispute, will cost you your freedom and will alter your life forever."
