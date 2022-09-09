Wellstar announced it will be closing Atlanta Medical Center at Old Fourth Ward this fall, drawing disappointment from elected officials.
In a news release, Wellstar said operations will cease Nov. 1 “after investing heavily in Atlanta Medical Center for the past six years and pursuing every opportunity for an alternative path forward.”
Wellstar has operated the medical center since 2016, “investing more than $350 million in capital improvements and to support sustained operating losses. That includes $107 million in losses in just the last 12 months, amid decreasing revenue and increasing costs for staff and supplies due to soaring inflation. The pandemic and the intense financial headwinds straining healthcare organizations right now have only made matters worse at (Atlanta Medical Center),” the news release continued.
“For several years, Wellstar has continued to invest in and operate (Atlanta Medical Center) with significant losses to provide more time to partner on a creative, long-term, sustainable solution for the hospital’s future,” Wellstar CEO Candice L. Saunders said in a statement. “After an exhaustive search for a solution that would support the healthcare needs of the community, we are disappointed that a sustainable solution at (Atlanta Medical Center) has not emerged.”
Atlanta City Councilman Amir Farokhi, District 2, issued the following statement regarding Wellstar’s announcement:
“This is a blow to the residents of the Old Fourth Ward, of Atlanta, to any Georgian in need of care. As one of only a handful of Level One Trauma Centers in the state, this closure puts even more pressure on an already overburdened system. It means a further reduction of access to care for thousands of Georgians. Regrettably, it must be said that this was all entirely avoidable. We are one of just 11 states that has not expanded Medicaid. Our state leaders are falling down on the job and the catastrophic consequences are here for all to see.”
Sen. Raphael Warnock led a group of his colleagues from Georgia’s congressional delegation in a letter to Wellstar’s CEO expressing concern about the closure’s impact on the community—and urging the company to reverse its decision.
Sen. Jon Ossoff, along with U.S. Reps. Nikema Williams, Lucy McBath and Hank Johnson, joined Warnock in signing the letter.
In part, the letter reads:
“As you are all too aware, the last few years have been extremely difficult for our nation’s health care system. We understand that hospitals have been struggling financially to keep up with rising labor costs, increasing patient admissions, and declining health outcomes due to various factors exacerbated by the pandemic. We also understand that Georgia’s refusal to close the Medicaid coverage gap has contributed to the urgency of these issues, forcing hospitals to front the cost of providing care for uninsured and underinsured individuals. We all know that doctors will provide care to individuals that need it, without regard for their ability to pay. We will continue to do our part as Georgia’s federally-elected officials to close the coverage gap, but we must ask you to do what you can to keep (Atlanta Medical Center) open…We implore you to rethink this decision and reverse course. At minimum, you must delay this decision until there is a plan in place, in consultation with the city of Atlanta and neighboring hospitals, to absorb these patients.”
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts also released a statement weighing in on the news:
“All of us at Fulton County were stunned and extremely disappointed to hear this week about WellStar’s planned closure of Atlanta Medical Center, which has been part of the healthcare network in Fulton County for the last century. As Georgia’s largest county, charged with responsibility for health & human services for 1.2 million people, Fulton County places the highest priority on public health, with annual investments of more than $80 million…The bottom line is that there are long term resource needs—in terms of both finances and facilities. Specifically, there is a need for a new hospital facility in south Fulton, which currently has no hospital in operation. As we work with our partners in DeKalb County, the State of Georgia, and within the healthcare community, we will be exploring every option to address the needs of our residents.”
