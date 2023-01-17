LifeLine Animal Project has officially opened a new, temporary facility to divert all emergency dog intake from Fulton and DeKalb counties in an effort to help manage the current canine flu outbreaks at their three shelters. Through Jan. 31, all four LifeLine shelters will offer $23 adoptions.
Located at 981 Howell Mill Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318, “LifeLine Midtown” is open for adoptions and fostering, with the capacity to house approximately 150 animals on an emergency basis.
LifeLine Midtown will be open for business Sundays and Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m.; Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 1 to 7 p.m.; and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The temporary $23 price tag includes all vaccination, spay/neuter and microchip fees valued at $250.
According to a news release, Lifeline urgently needs volunteers and donations to help operate the new temporary facility. Learn more about volunteer opportunities at LifeLineAnimal.org/volunteer. If you would like to make a monetary contribution to the new shelter buildout and other crisis costs, visit LifeLineAnimal.org/donate-today.
Donations will be matched up to $40,000 thanks to a grant from Best Friends Animal Society.
“We know that shelters are facing many issues with lifesaving due to as staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, decreased volunteers, and reduced adoption events, add on an influenza outbreak and it becomes a full crisis,” Fraily Rodriguez, Director, Lifesaving Centers, Best Friends Animal Society, said in a statement. “Best Friends has worked with LifeLine Animal Project for many years to service the Atlanta community and is committed to saving lives here in Atlanta and across the nation. We encourage anyone who can to foster, adopt and support the shelter during this difficult time.”
“We thank Best Friends for their quick action and support,” Rebecca Guinn, CEO, LifeLine Animal Project, said in a statement. “They’ve helped make a very challenging situation more manageable for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.