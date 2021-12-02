Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: December 2, 2021 @ 3:56 pm
It was a bad time to be a criminal as City of South Fulton police arrested 52 people and seized drugs, 18 guns and nearly $11,000 in a crime suppression detail that unfolded over 10 days.
The city’s Narcotics and Gang Unit spearheaded the operation with the help of traffic, K-9, and other units as well as the Fulton County Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
"Statistics show that violent crimes – such as homicides, robberies and home invasions – often revolve around illegal drug and criminal gang activity," said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows."To protect the public from violent crime, especially around the holidays, we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and bring these offenders to justice."
“Statistics show that violent crimes – such as homicides, robberies and home invasions – often revolve around illegal drug and criminal gang activity,” said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows.
“To protect the public from violent crime, especially around the holidays, we are working closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and bring these offenders to justice.”
Investigators identified three previously unknown gang members and issued one arrest warrant and six traffic citations.
They also seized 4,509 grams of marijuana; 1.7 grams of cocaine; 76 ecstasy pills and 47 bottles of promethazine.
