Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 10:08 am
The remains of two men found in Chattahoochee Hills have been positively identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as Jason Salter, age 39, and Kenny Guerra, age 35.
Salter was identified on April 15 and Guerra was identified on May 4.
The men were last seen on Feb. 25 and were reported missing to the South Fulton Police Department.
The Hapeville Police Department and East Point Police Department also conducted investigative actions regarding Salter and Guerra’s disappearance.
The Chattahoochee Hills Police Department requested the GBI assist in the death investigations after discovery of the remains on a farm on March 11.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the GBI at 770-388-5019.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Ensure your press release runs prominently on our website and in our E-mail Newsletter. Guaranteed placement on these platforms is $25.
Note: All submissions will go through our editorial approval process before being posted.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.