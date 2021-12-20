On Friday, Dec. 17, at the Park Vista Apartments in Atlanta, the first clients of Decatur-based CaringWorks, one of the largest providers of supportive housing for those experiencing homelessness in the metropolitan Atlanta area, received items from their Christmas wish list thanks to generous donations from the team at McKesson.
Through the McKesson Cares program, CaringWorks clients were provided items from two lists: a needs list and a wish lists. Not surprisingly, even their wish lists were items most of us take for granted.
Deliveries will continue this week to clients throughout the metro-Atlanta area.
“I feel appreciated and like you care. Not just giving the gifts, but you actually took the time out of your busy schedule to come and bless us – not just with things, but with your presence,” said CaringWorks client Shelly Brisbon.
“I get emotional because sometimes people forget about us because we are going through this journey.”
It is estimated that there are approximately 3,200 homeless people within the City of Atlanta's 130 square-mile footprint, nearly 1,000 of whom are unsheltered.
Many household items that most of us take for granted are considered luxuries to those who are experiencing homelessness as they cannot use government assistance programs like SNAP to purchase any nonfood items such as cleaning supplies, paper products, hygiene items and other essential household items.
Additionally, some of the most requested items are basic essentials like laundry detergent, underwear, socks, and at this time of year, a warm coat.
“We are so grateful to McKesson for fulfilling CaringWorks client wishes through McKesson Cares. I had the privilege of watching clients come alive today, and the gifts brought them to tears,” said CaringWorks Director of External Affairs Barbara Peters.
“What they felt was not just the beauty of the items they received, but they felt the love of the community. For people who are living on the edge, that is an incredible blessing.”
You can help fulfill the wishes for the 90 men and women still in need of sponsorship by donating to CaringWorks at https://www.caringworksinc.org/donate/ and indicating McKesson Cares in the note section of your donation.
All amounts are welcome and 100 percent of McKesson Cares Project donations will be used to purchase at least one gift for each of the men and women in CaringWorks programs.
