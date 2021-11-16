Metro Atlanta residents and visitors will marvel at the Georgia premiere of the Holiday Road immersive holiday experience, marking the first time the new attraction sets up more than a half mile of illuminated cheer in the South.
Television production and event industry veterans Ben Biscotti, Tony Schubert and Bobby Rossi announced that the renowned holiday experience will expand to two additional markets for the first time, this year in Atlanta and Virginia.
Tickets for the must-see, over-the-top production are on sale now at https://holidayroadusa.com/
Holiday Road is a holiday event tailored for all ages. The immersive experience showcases thousands of festive lights as well as iconic scenes originally conceived and situated throughout the stunning property at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas, Calif.
Branded as “the premiere holiday event,” the celebratory destination – which originated near Los Angeles in Calabasas, Calif., in 2020 – will transform the grounds of the beautiful HorseMansion at Bouckaert Farm in South Fulton County into a winter wonderland starting Nov. 26 open through Jan. 2 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. for 30 operating days (see dates below) including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Tickets priced from $24.99 and up are on sale now via HolidayRoadUSA.com.
“We’re thrilled to introduce our annual Holiday Road event in an even bigger way this year by expanding to the beautiful Bouckaert Farm in Atlanta,” said founding team members Ben Biscotti, Tony Schubert, and Bobby Rossi in a joint statement.
“We can’t wait for guests across the Southeast U.S. to experience the magic of Holiday Road and fully immerse themselves in an unforgettable winter wonderland," they said.
The event includes an enchanting walking trail filled with thousands of illuminated lights, larger-than-life holiday installations and iconic scenes that will dazzle visitors, providing a safe and festive outing for guests of all ages.
In addition to eye-catching, twinkling lights and festive installations, guests will experience a winter wonderland complete with everything from the North Pole, an Elf Village, Gingerbread Lane, light tunnels, Christmas tree forests, and more.
Food truck proprietors from Metro Atlanta will be on site offering seasonal fare.
“When visitors arrive at the horse farm, they’ll experience more than a half-mile of illuminated larger-than-life vignettes celebrating the season, from oversized candy canes and towering versions of ‘The Nutcracker’ to gingerbread houses, Mr. and Mrs. Claus and more,” said the Holiday Road team.
“The stroll along Holiday Road will delight visitors with multiple surprises and ‘reveals’ as part of the self-guided, walking experience,” they said.
Many visitors may recognize Bouckaert Farm for its cameos in blockbuster films such as “Coming 2 America,” “Black Panther,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”
“We welcome the addition of Holiday Road to Bouckaert Farm, along with our growing series of special events at the venue this season,” said Trey Hammett, vice president at Bouckaert Farm.
“We love that Atlantans and visitors now have a festive and new, family-friendly outdoor experience to enjoy at our beautiful destination just southwest of the city," he said.
Holiday Road Atlanta’s current schedule includes 30 operating days starting Nov. 26, 27 and 28 then Thursdays through Sundays (closed Mondays through Wednesdays) Dec. 2-5 and Dec. 9-12. Daily operation begins Dec. 15 through Jan. 2 including Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. Operating hours are 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. EST.
Holiday Road is committed to ensuring the safety of all patrons and staff. The event encourages attendees to follow all health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19. To see what measures the staff will be taking, visit the Health & Safety page.
