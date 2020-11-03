In south Fulton County, there are two Georgia General Assembly seats up for grabs with contested races in the Nov. 3 general election, with one each in the House and Senate.
In the District 39 special election to replace Nikema Williams, who is running for District 5 U.S. House, Sonya Halpern leads with 44.66%, followed by Linda Pritchett (24.92%), Jo Anna Potts (15.40%) and Zan Fort (15.01%) in a battle of four Democrats.
In District 63, with none of the three counties fully reporting yet, Democrat Debra Bazemore leads Republican David Callahan with 73.18%.
All other Legislature candidates are unopposed.
