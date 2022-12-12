The Georgia Department of Transportation 2022 triennial safety audit of MARTA “finds a strong commitment to safety and no major safety gaps or concerns,” according to a news release.
The audit examined MARTA’s heavy and light rail departments including operations and maintenance, training and communications, and equipment, structures, and signals.
As required by the Federal Transit Administration, MARTA maintains and regularly updates an agency safety plan and that plan, along with authority safety procedures and practices are audited every three years through GDOT’s State Safety Oversight program.
“This year’s findings show a significant improvement in safety practices in all areas, with only 20 deficiencies and 16 areas of concern identified, compared to close to 100 such findings during the previous audit in 2019,” the news release said.
A deficiency is defined as an item that doesn’t meet the established safety criteria; an area of concern partially meets that criteria.
“The audit found minimal public safety issues, the most pressing being loose pavers on a walkway at Brookhaven rail station, which is currently being addressed. Examples of other deficiencies include irregular monthly fire extinguisher inspections and an unsecured parking lot panel access door at Lindbergh rail station,” the news release continued. “The areas of concern identified include no public-facing safety issues; a locked fire extinguisher cabinet at Avondale Rail Yard among the dozen or so items that can be easily remediated.”
“There is no greater responsibility as a transit agency than ensuring the safety of our passengers and employees, every time and at every point at which they interact with the system,” MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood said in a statement. “We successfully addressed and closed every item identified in the previous audit and we will approach these most recent findings with the same commitment.”
“MARTA takes a collaborative approach to managing safety, everybody has an important role to play. This allows us to better control risk, quickly detect and correct safety issues, and more precisely measure safety performance,” Chief Safety and Quality Assurance Officer Ralph McKinney said in a statement.
MARTA will review the audit findings this month and generate a corrective action plan for each item needing attention.
