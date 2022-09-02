Tiny homes are on the way to south Fulton county, thanks to a creative use of covid-relief funds.
Citing a lack of affordable housing, Fulton County Commissioners voted 6-0 to provide $1 million in funding for a pilot program to build a neighborhood of tiny houses on county-owned land. All of the funding will come from the American Rescue Plan Act, which allows the money to be spent on affordable housing.
At the Aug. 3 Fulton County Board of Commissioners meeting, Chairman Robb Pitts explained that the goal of the program is homeownership.
“These tiny homes are a thing of the future,” he said before the vote was taken. “(This is) an opportunity for us to set an example nationally for other local governments to follow.”
Tiny homes are generally defined as units with less than 500 square feet of living area.
“They typically offer affordable, ecofriendly housing for those with fixed income, low income or no income,” a news release said. “In some communities, however, residents earning higher wages are seeking out tiny homes because of the convenience they offer.”
Fulton leaders are looking at county-owned land in the south Fulton area and are currently working with College Park to identify a half-acre of land to build six to eight homes on.
The county plans to hire a project manager to oversee the program and work with a nonprofit developer who has expertise in affordable housing.
“(The tiny home program) will expand the diversity of housing and make a way for homeownership for those who normally would not have the ability to have homeownership,” Commissioner Natalie Hall said at the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.