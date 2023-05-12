Fulton County Probate Court, in conjunction with the Gate City Bar Association, will present a free Community Law Clinic, giving residents free consultations in the areas of criminal and family law and probate estate planning.
Probate Court will be among several legal officials on-site Saturday, May 20 at Greenbriar Mall, 2841 Greenbriar Parkway, Atlanta.
From noon until 4 p.m., residents seeking legal consultation will receive information on a variety of services including:
Probate estate planning
Criminal law (including expungements)
Personal injury
Family law
Foreclosures
Bankruptcy
Tenant rights
As the oldest African American Bar Association in Georgia, the mission of the Gate City Bar Association is to provide educational, social, and community involvement to Black lawyers and the clients they serve.
For Chief Judge of Fulton County’s Probate Court Kenya Johnson, helping those in need is also her top priority.
“This is the first time in 12 years that probate services are being included in this vital clinic,” Judge Johnson said in a statement. “Providing legal information and education to the scores of citizens seeking free legal advice is vital. We must work together to ensure that access to this information is always ready and available.”
According to Precious Johnson, Esq. of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, Gate City’s Community Law Clinic Event Chair, the Community Law Clinic was started in 2010 by then president and current Fulton County Superior Court Judge Shukura L. Ingram.
“Her vision was for Gate City to offer legal advice in the community. Greenbriar Mall, located in Southwest Atlanta, is perfect. This is our 11th year and we are excited to return to Greenbriar Mall for another year,” Precious Johnson said in a statement. “Our pursuit of justice and good will continues.”
