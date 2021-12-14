Covid-19 Updates Fulton

Each location will host at least one five-hour shift (from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.) to accommodate patients ages five and up.
To make vaccines more convenient to Fulton County residents, three Fulton County Board of Health vaccination sites have begun offering evening hours.
 
The dates and locations of the evening shifts are as follows:
  • Tuesday, Dec. 14 - 4700 North Point Parkway, Alpharetta 
  • Wednesday, Dec. 15 - Emma Darnell Aviation Museum & Conference Center (formerly the Aviation Community Cultural Center), 3900 Aviation Circle, NW, Atlanta
  • Thursday, Dec. 16 - 5710 Stonewall Tell Rd #160, College Park
 
Appointments are required and can be made by calling 404-613-8150 or by following this link: https://gta-vras.powerappsportals.us/en-US/.
 
For more information go to www.fultoncountyga.gov/covidvaccine.
