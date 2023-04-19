In response to the September death of inmate LaShawn Thompson, Fulton County will be setting aside $5.3 million for emergency updates to the Fulton County Jail.
Though Thompson died over six months ago, media outlets nationwide have reported on his death over the past week, quoting his family as saying he was eaten alive by bed bugs.
Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat made a plea to commissioners for the emergency funding during a press conference held during the April 19 Fulton County Board of Commissioner’s meeting.
Making a motion to approve emergency expenditures, Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said she wants the taxpayers and citizens to know: “that we as a body take this very seriously, that we as a body, our hearts go out to this family, and we as a body support our sheriff.”
Speaking to Sheriff Labat, she said, “We want you to do what you need to do and have the resources you need to make sure that this never happens again.”
Specific investments include:
- $2.1 million for devices to provide real-time tracking of detainee heart rate and blood pressure in the Medical and Psychiatric Units
- $485,000 for Sanitizing and Clinical-grade sanitizing and decontamination of all medical and psychiatric observation units
- $630,000 for 4D imaging of mail contents to detect narcotics and other contraband in mail sent to inmates
- $1.1 million for 91 additional Jail Surveillance Cameras
- $1 million for additional emergency management support with Emergency Management Services, Inc.
The motion passed 5-0.
On April 17, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Pat Labat, who took office January 2021, issued a statement explaining that a full investigation was launched and Thompson’s manner of death was “undetermined.”
The statement continued, saying immediate actions were being taken, including:
- approving an additional expenditure of $500,000 to address the infestation of bed bugs, lice and other vermin within the Fulton County Jail which was done in addition to prior cleaning operations targeting communicable diseases that are common in congregant settings
- updating protocols for security rounds
- adding additional staff members to the mental health unit
- transferring more than 600 inmates to other counties in an effort to help relieve overcrowding. at an average cost of approximately $40K/day
“Once the internal investigation is complete, Sheriff Labat will make an official request for review by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations to determine whether any criminal charges are warranted in this case,” the statement continued. “The health, well-being, and security of inmates in our care is our top priority. It's no secret that the dilapidated and rapidly eroding conditions of the current facility make it incredibly difficult to meet the goal of providing a safe, clean, well-maintained, and healthy environment for all inmates and staff. Without making any explicit statements about Mr. Thompson's health, it's fair to say that this is one of many cases that illustrate the desperate need for expanded and better mental health services. That is precisely why Sheriff Labat continues to call building a new Fulton County Jail and Criminal Justice Complex which will provide humane care in a safe and clean environment that offers mental health and other services that provide a strong foundation for rehabilitation.”
