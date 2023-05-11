During the annual State of Fulton County event, Chairman of the Board of Commissioners Robb Pitts gave an overview of upcoming projects, including a new behavioral health crisis center and a mental health mobile unit.
Pitts pointed to the rates of suicide, drug addiction, overdoses and mass shootings as reasons why investing money in mental health is a priority.
“We only need to look at the headlines to see that mental health is critical,” he said. “We recognize that—like with all health care—prevention is often the best treatment, yet we still have work to do to fight the stigma of mental health treatment.”
The behavioral health crisis center, Pitts said, will be open this time next year in the heart of Fulton County. The county invested $15 million and donated an existing building for the project, which will also be paid for with state funding.
In addition to these projects, Pitts announced a new mobile app called Fulton Cares, which is a “one-stop shop” for all health and human services that are funded by Fulton County.
Addressing the recent closure of two hospitals in central and south Fulton County, Pitts said a new primary care clinic will be opening in East Point through a partnership with the Morehouse School of Medicine, and the county is working with Grady to open two additional primary clinics in those areas.
After the hospitals closed, Fulton County joined with the Morehouse School of Medicine to review the healthcare situation in central and south Fulton.
“We learned that the closure of the two hospitals disrupted the healthcare systems not only of in these communities but in the entire region,” Pitts said. “We now have a literal healthcare desert.”
Pitts said there was already a healthcare disparity in those regions, but it was made worse by the closures.
The healthcare review found that “because of these disparities, an average resident in central and south Fulton County lives five years less than their neighbors in north Fulton County,” Pitts said. “No one should die early because of their zip code.”
In a few months, Pitts said, the county will open an elections hub, which a warehouse that will house all of Fulton’s elections operations and equipment under one roof.
Fulton County is also investing $1 billion in water infrastructure, Pitts said, including building the county’s largest-ever water treatment plant at Big Creek and expanding sewer capacity in south Fulton County.
Other projects mentioned include a new animal shelter, an electric vehicle initiative, updates to the jail and a tiny home pallet opening in College Park.
This was Chairman Pitts’ third State of the County address since being elected as Commission Chairman at the end of 2017, and his first since 2019, after three years missed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Council for Quality Growth and Fulton County Government hosted the event, while Development Authority of Fulton County and the Fulton-DeKalb Family Life Center were presenters.
Co-hosts of the event were Fulton County Government, the ATL Airport Chamber, the Greater North Fulton Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater South Fulton Chamber of Commerce.
To view the entire State of the County Address, visit https://youtu.be/pPFGr5ohwe8.
