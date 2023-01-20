The city of Fairburn has partnered with SeeClickFix to announce a new platform that will allow citizens to report streets-related issues and request services.
With the free SeeClickFix mobile app and web tools, Fairburn citizens will now be able to provide city of Fairburn Streets Department staff with pictures, videos, specific descriptions, and other information needed to properly respond to issues. In addition, the SeeClickFix platform provides Fairburn officials with a centralized management system to manage streets issues from creation to resolution — engaging Fairburn citizens throughout the process.
"This partnership not only allows Fairburn citizens to report streets-related problems, but also to view, comment on, and vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors," said Mayor Mario B. Avery. " SeeClickFix will ultimately streamline our internal operations, ensuring that our hardworking staff is better able to respond to quality-of-life concerns throughout the city.”
SeeClickFix not only empowers residents to report problems, but also to view, comment on, and vote to fix problems submitted by their neighbors. They can even create their own "watch areas" to receive notifications about issues reported in their neighborhood, enabling them to follow the progress of all service requests; not just the ones they report.
"SeeClickFix Fairburn will help our street crews and community connect to report and resolve issues that pop up in our daily life. This tool supports a two-way communication and partnership between city staff and residents, our eyes and ears, to keep Fairburn looking good and running well," said City Administrator Tony M. Phillips.
SeeClickFix was founded in 2008 and was adopted by local governments to empower citizens with tools to publicly document quality of life concerns in their neighborhoods. This exchange helped to build one of the largest neighborhood networks in the world — upon which public agencies and public citizens engage to improve communities. Today, SeeClickFix has official partnerships with hundreds of cities, engaging hundreds of thousands of citizens in the resolution of millions of issues.
"The primary use of our SeeClickFix app will allow citizens to report on issues in the public right of ways, such as those handled by our Streets Department," said Street Maintenance & Fleet Director Gale Higgs. "Road hazards such as potholes, damaged signs and other related issues can be reported and the locations of these will show up on interactive maps by color code, indicating whether an issue is currently active or resolved. Once a citizen files an issue, they can subscribe to updates about the issue so they will know when the issue has been resolved."
Issues that can be reported through the SeeClickFix app include:
- Potholes
- Damaged/down stop signs
- Inoperable street lights
- Down trees
- Illegal dumping
- Dead animals in the right-of-way
The Fairburn SeeClickFix mobile app is available for download on Android and iPhone.
