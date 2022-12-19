Hattie Portis-Jones, who serves as mayor pro-tem of Fairburn, was elected to the National League of Cities Board of Directors by league members at the organization’s 2022 City Summit in Kansas City.
Portis-Jones was elected to a two-year term and “will provide strategic direction and guidance for federal advocacy, governance and membership activities,” according to a news release.
The National League of Cities is the largest and most representative organization for cities, their elected leaders and municipal staff, and advocates for city priorities in Washington by building strong federal-local partnerships.
“I am honored to have the confidence of fellow municipal leaders and excited to be the voice of my city, Fairburn, Georgia, and all cities across the United States,” Portis-Jones said in a statement. “I look forward to working with NLC’s President Woodards, NLC’s Board and staff to strengthen federal-local partnerships for the needs of all cities, towns and villages.”
As a member of the board, Portis-Jones will meet in March, June and November to guide the league’s strategic direction. Board members are selected by a 15-member nominating committee and are confirmed by a vote from membership at the organization’s annual business meeting.
“Our Mayor Pro Tem Hattie Portis-Jones serving on the National League of Cities board gives the state of Georgia, and specifically the city of Fairburn, an experienced and passionate voice to address issues and concerns from cities all across the southeastern region,” Fairburn Mayor Mario B. Avery said in a statement. “This unique opportunity also allows her to be a representative voice for council members & mayors from across the metropolitan Atlanta area. It is a true honor to have one of our own serving on the NLC Board.”
“The National League of Cities Board of Directors is critical in guiding our organization’s priorities and policies,” National League of Cities President Victoria Woodards, mayor of Tacoma, Washington, said in a statement. “NLC’s board is made of a group of incredible and diverse leaders, and I look forward to working closely together with them to advance priorities for cities, towns and villages across the country.”
More than 3,000 mayors, councilmembers and other delegates from nearly every state and the District of Columbia convened in Kansas City for City Summit.
