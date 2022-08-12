In his first seven months back in office, Fairburn Mayor Mario Avery is making changes to the city in an attempt to bring new life to the growing area.
Avery, who was mayor previously from 2010 through 2017 but took a term off before running again in 2021, has been at work since his swearing in Jan. 10 creating new leadership roles, setting new goals for the city with the motto “Refresh, Rebrand, Renew” and emphasizing transparency in government.
Avery said he sought re-election to the mayor’s office because residents want strong leadership in times of crisis. He cites his history of putting experienced hires in the right positions as one reason he gained the public’s trust.
“The people asked me to run again to restore the unity in our community,” he said.
One of his first acts was to appoint a new city administrator, Tony Phillips, and he created the position of assistant city administrator, filling the role with Jamila Criss.
Avery said these positions were important to fill because the city is growing so quickly; with 17,189 residents, the city’s population has grown almost 30% since the last census.
“Right now, out of 425 cities and towns in the state, we’re ranked number 17 as the fastest growing city in the state,” Mayor Avery said.
In addition to strong leadership, Avery said his goal is to bring Fairburn residents a more transparent government.
“One of the things I was very adamant about is transparency in terms of issues,” he said. “There are going to be concerns and issues I’m unfortunately not going to be able to resolve to your satisfaction, but the one thing you won’t be able to say is that we didn’t listen or take time to genuinely look into options of how to resolve your concerns. I’ve been in government and management long enough to know you’re not going to satisfy everyone but one thing I’m proud of … is our quick response to people’s concerns and complaints.” He continued, “People want to be heard.”
Avery said people also want to be informed. He recalled many of the complaints he heard in his first go-round as mayor were from residents who said they didn’t feel informed.
Now Fairburn is ramping up its communications to the public by hiring a public relations consultant, making better use of social media, posting budget plans to the city’s website, and more.
“People need to be able to see that you have a plan of action,” he said.
Avery, who had COVID-19 the week before he was inaugurated and said he has lost family members to the virus, said having proper pandemic protocols in place was important to him coming into office.
The city was still closed at the beginning of 2022, so Avery said he made reopening with safety measures a top priority.
One new protocol is to give any employee, even if they’re brand new, five days of special leave if they test positive for COVID-19. Avery ran successfully for mayor in 2010 on the platform of “One Fairburn, One Family,” which he said still governs the way he leads.
“I'm a firm believer that you've got to have compassion for what people are going through,” he said. “We've cultivated a family atmosphere.”
Another way Fairburn is committing to its new motto—Refresh, Rebrand, Renew—is with a new plan for the city’s downtown.
To aid with the downtown plan, Avery appointed new members to the Downtown Development Authority and hired an economic development consultant.
“I needed someone with the experience, education and industry knowledge that could come in and assess our downtown area and opportunities for space and business,” he said.
Avery said downtown will also be home to events, such as Third Fridays and the upcoming Art in the Alley, with the ultimate goal of bringing people to the area. The city is also bringing back its fall festival and parade this year on Oct. 1.
Avery said the city will also be incorporating murals and other public art installations into the downtown area. There’s already a project in the works near Landmark Christian School.
“We’re rebranding Fairburn’s image. We have to tell a story, and part of that is through art," he said.
Avery said he wants Fairburn’s image to portray “a city that’s progressive, a city that’s growing, and most of all, a city that’s inclusive.”
But Avery isn’t only focused on downtown. He said one goal is to put parks all over the city, especially where there are vacant lots, to appeal to families.
“You’ve got cities around us that have grown by leaps and bounds, and then Covid interfered with a lot of the plans that we had put in place,” he said. “I want Fairburn to be seen as a place with a high quality of life … where people want to bring their children.”
