In his recent state of the city address, Fairburn Mayor Mario B. Avery said one of his main goals for the year is to remain in the top 10 safest cities in Georgia—a designation the city achieved last year.
Avery, who took office January 2022 after a four-year absence as mayor, pointed out that Fairburn moved up 17 slots in SafeWise’s annual list since 2021.
One reason for the new ranking, Avery said, is the city’s “methods and activities of forward-thinking in our efforts to retain not only great firefighters and police officers but to ensure that these men and women come here with a sense of pride when they wear the uniform.”
In order to keep the city safe, Avery said plans for this year include several big updates to the police and fire departments.
In addition to establishing a K9 police unit, a Community Oriented Policing Section, or COPS, unit will be created to develop relationships with community members with the goal of reducing “low-level” crime.
“We’re looking for criminals but I also want to make sure that our residents understand we’re here to be your friend as well,” he said during the Feb. 27 address.
The city plans to break ground on Fire Station 23 on Milam Road this year and will begin Phase 1 of completing a public safety training center fire burn building.
Fairburn’s goals for 2023 also include creating a Parks Master Plan, described as a “collaborative 10-year roadmap with input from residents, staff and other key stakeholders” which will include “comprehensive long-range park system planning, analysis, needs assessment, visioning, and implementation of best practices.”
Within the master plan will be a conceptual plan for a multipurpose facility at Fairburn’s largest park, Duncan Park.
“One of the things that I remember as a kid born in Atlanta…the parks kept me and my family and my friends out of jail,” Avery said, explaining that the city will be building parks in different parts of the city.
In closing, Avery said the city’s progress and continued growth is due to the professionalism of the members of city council and their ability to work together.
