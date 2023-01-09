On Dec. 12, Josette Bailey, Ph.D., was officially sworn-in by East Point Municipal Chief Judge Rashida Oliver to serve as the councilmember for Ward B in East Point.
She was elected during the Dec. 6 general election runoff.
Bailey is a native of Georgia, growing up in Bowdon. She has lived in Egan Park for four years and in South Fulton for 20 years. She has attended church in East Point for over 30 years.
Bailey is a graduate of Spelman College and Georgia State University, earning a doctorate in special education and leadership. She received training at Cornell University in diversity, equity, and inclusion.
“Her motivation comes from her parents, who did not attend college but always expressed the importance of getting a good education. When her parents did not know how to guide her application process to attend college, her science teacher stepped in to give her the guidance she needed. Dr. Bailey learned as a young student that it takes a village to raise a child,” a news release said.
“We need each other in our community to be successful,” said Bailey. “We are better when we work together.”
She is the mother of two adult daughters, Camryn and Christen. Bailey is a small business owner of a retail store, a college professor, and a former successful administrator in Georgia, having worked in one of the largest school districts in the country (Cobb County) and recently retiring from Atlanta Public Schools.
“Providing resources to families and helping students is a rewarding experience. Working in the role of the city council will allow her to utilize those skills and talents to help the residents of East Point. Her interests include reading about social justice topics, diversity, equity, and inclusion solutions, and traveling to culturally enriching places. Her hobbies are playing and watching sports, working out, dancing, and spending time with her family and friends,” a news release said.
Councilmember Bailey is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, INC. Bailey replaces former Ward B Councilman Thomas Calloway who resigned in March 2022. Her term is until Dec. 31.
