The city of East Point Public Art Division, in partnership with the Fulton County Remembrance Coalition, recently held a marker dedication ceremony commemorating the life of 14-year-old Warren Powell who was lynched in East Point in 1889.
The new marker, at 2847 Main Street in downtown East Point, honors the child who was killed in a racially-motivated attack.
According to a news release, “On September 4, 1889, a masked mob of 15-20 white men seized a black boy named Warren Powell from the East Point jail and lynched him. (Fourteen)-year-old Warren Powell had been arrested and jailed earlier that day for allegedly attacking a white girl named Ada Brooks while she was walking through the woods on her way home from school.”
The front of the marker details what happened to Warren, and the back of the marker has information about the history of lynching in America from the Equal Justice Initiative.
According to the Equal Justice Initiative, at least 595 racial terror lynchings have been documented in Georgia between 1865 and 1950, and at least 36 of those victims were lynched in Fulton County.
The ceremony and unveiling took place Sept. 4, the 133rd anniversary of the violent act.
The city and the remembrance coalition previously hosted a soil collection in remembrance of Warren on Feb. 26.
