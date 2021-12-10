On Dec. 6, the East Point City Council announced the selection of Shawn Buchanan as the City’s new Police Chief.
The announcement culminated an extensive 11-month search which rendered more than 40 applicants.
Chief Shawn Buchanan served as the Department’s Major of Field Operations Division for three years until being named as the top commander of the East Point Police Department.
“I’m very proud to continue to protect and serve this community that I’ve been a part of for more than two decades,” said Chief Shawn Buchanan.
“My primary responsibility is to provide a safe and secure community for residents to flourish and businesses to prosper.”
Chief Buchanan has been with the East Point Police Department for 23 years, beginning his career as a Patrol Officer in December of 1998.
He quickly rose through the ranks serving as Sergeant in the Detective Division, Lieutenant of the Traffic Unit, Commander of the Special Operations Unit, Assistant Watch Commander, Captain in the Detectives Division and Major of Field Operations.
Chief Buchanan received a Master’s in Business Administration from The Georgia Institute of Technology, a Master’s in Public Administration from Columbus State University, and a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice from Armstrong State University, now known as Georgia Southern University.
Chief Buchanan is a 2019 graduate of Georgia Chief School.
He is also a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police Class 49 from Boston University and the Southern Police Institute Class 124 from the University of Louisville.
Chief Buchanan is a proud native of Atlanta and graduate of Campbell High School.
He succeeds former East Point Police Chief Tommy Gardner, who retired in July of this year.
Chief Buchanan is an open communicator who welcomes challenges, and he looks forward to accepting the challenges of a being a chief in a demanding time.
