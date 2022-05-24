In an effort to “curtail crime in the c¬ity of East Point,” Police Chief Shawn Buchanan has established a partnership with the Tri-Cities High School Visual and Performing Arts Magnet Program to bring awareness to youth violence.
During the month of May, students in the VPA Magnet Program directed, produced and reenacted real life incidents that have occurred in the city of East Point.
“Each crime prevention skit ends with an important message from Chief Buchanan who highlights the consequences of various acts such as stealing cars, playing with guns, road rage incidents and more,” a news release said.
“It’s imperative that we as a police community assist the public in the education of gun safety,” East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan said in a statement. “I have seen throughout my career many bad decisions as it relates to firearm safety. As the Chief of Police, I feel that it is very important that we teach the youth the importance of good decision making and de-escalation techniques. I truly hope and pray that these real life re-enactments reach and teach our young adults how to make better decisions.”
Over the course of 10-weeks, the public can view a new skit on the East Point Police Department’s Facebook and Instagram pages as well as the City’s YouTube page.
The first skit will be released on May 26.
The skits can be viewed on the following platforms:
East Point Police Department Facebook & Instagram: @EastPointPoliceDepartment
City of East Point Facebook, Twitter & Instagram: @cityofeastpoint
