East Point Police Chief Tommy Gardner is retiring after serving more than 30 years in the East Point Police Department.
Gardner was hired on June 13, 1988 and will retire on July 1. Gardner was appointed Chief of Police in 2014 and served in this capacity for seven years. During his time as chief, he managed the Support Services Division, Field Operations Division, Criminal Investigation Division and over 170 employees in a City of more than 35,000 residents.
“I am blessed to be in a position where I was able to work around some of the best police officers in the state of Georgia,” Gardner said. “I could not have done this without the support of our Mayor and Council and leadership of our City Manager Frederick Gardiner. Furthermore, none of this could’ve been possible without the care and constant support of my loving wife, Command Staff, officers and the community.”
Prior to working in law enforcement, Gardner graduated from Therrell High School in 1984 and served in the United States Marine Corps for three years. He received his Master of Public Administration from Columbus State University in 2000, his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Saint Leo University in 1993, his Associates in Applied Science in Criminal Justice from Georgia Military College in 1988 and is currently working towards a Doctoral degree at Restoration Theological Seminary.
Gardner is a graduate and member of the FBI National Academy, session 246 and the Georgia Association Chiefs of Police. He is also a member of the Lambda Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. and the Prince Hall Free Masons.
Gardner has served as a member of the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force for five years and holds certifications in management, supervisory, advanced, intermediate and field training officer.
