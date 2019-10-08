The East Point Police Department and the city of East Point are hosting their annual Gun Buyback event on Oct 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the East Point Police Precinct at 3645 Marketplace Blvd, Suite 110. They are encouraging the community to turn in their guns in exchange for gift cards. There is a no questions asked policy during this event, meaning any gun will be accepted without penalty.
According to the police department, non-working guns can be exchanged for a $25 gift card; handguns can be exchanged for a $50 gift card; and rifles and shotguns can be exchanged for a $75 gift card. There is a two weapon limit per person.
Last year, 115 guns were purchased which resulted in a total gift card value of $11,500.
For more information, visit www.eastpointcity.org
