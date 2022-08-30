The East Point Police and Fire Departments will host a joint job fair on Friday, Sept. 9, at the Jefferson Park Recreation Center at 1431 Norman Berry Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The departments are hiring for firefighters, police officers (new and lateral transfers), detention officers, crime scene technicians and 911 communications operators.
“This is a new and exciting time to join our team…With the support of our mayor and council, current and incoming officers will be equipped with the latest cutting-edge technology and vehicles to protect and serve this community,” East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan said in a statement.
“The East Point Fire Department is a multi-faceted operation that employs some of the best men and women Firefighters in the state,” East Point Fire Chief Corey Thornton said in a statement. “We are mission focused, trained and ready to respond to all types of incidents and emergencies. We encourage persons to apply who are seeking a career that is personally fulfilling, professionally rewarding, and satisfying by giving back to the community. If you are that individual, I encourage you to join our ranks.”
The city of East Point says it is offering some of the highest salaries on the south side of metro-Atlanta for both police officers and firefighters.
Certified police officers will receive a starting salary of $55,000 and $50,000 plus for firefighters. These new hires will also receive a hiring bonus of up to $3,000, education incentives up to $2,500 for obtaining a bachelor’s degree, plus certification pay.
Incentives will also be given to officers with Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (P.O.S.T.) certifications.
“Current and incoming police officers will receive new vehicles, Panasonic Toughbook laptops, bulletproof vests and more. Incentives of the Fire Department include expenses covered for Emergency Medical training; as well as opportunities for promotion with added increases in salary,” a news release said. “The city of East Point offers excellent benefits, competitive salaries, a pension, paid time off, sick leave and annual leave.”
There will be on-site interviews and job offers pending background checks. For more information, visit www.eastpointcity.org.
