East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham has been selected by the National League of Cities to participate in its Cities of Opportunity through the 2023 Mayors’ Institute cohort to promote equitable community revitalization and reduce health disparities.
“The Mayor’s Institute on Advancing Community Revitalization to Improve Health and Equity brings together five local government teams to increase understanding and develop plans that address how infrastructure, planning, zoning and the built environment shape health inequities,” a news release said.
In 2021, East Point adopted its City Agriculture Plan and an Equitable Growth and Inclusion Strategic Plan. These plans positioned the city to be the focus of an up to $1.1million grant that the Morehouse School of Medicine received from the U.S. Office of Minority Health to advance health equity in East Point by addressing policies that may create or perpetuate health disparities.
“Implementing equitable practices in development and providing access to quality healthcare and services will always be a top priority for me,” Ingraham said in a statement. “I look forward to working with other mayors in this cohort to address these issues and to ensure that policies are put into place that foster equity and advance health outcomes for all residents.”
In addition to her selection to participate in the Mayors’ Institute cohort, Mayor Ingraham has also been reappointed to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Local Government Advisory Committee and she serves as Chair of the Environmental Justice Workgroup.
The 34-member committee provides independent policy advice and recommendations to the EPA Administrator on a broad range of issues affecting local governments.
“I am honored to continue to serve on the EPA’s Local Government Advisory Committee,” Ingraham stated. “I will continue to collaboratively work with the EPA Administrator and elected officials across the country to dismantle environmental injustice in East Point and pollution-burdened cities across the country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.