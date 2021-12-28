Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: December 28, 2021 @ 3:02 pm
The City of East Point will hold an inauguration ceremony for members of the
2022 East Point City Council at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1.
The City of East Point will hold an inauguration ceremony for members of the 2022 East Point City Council at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, at Tri-Cities High
School Performing Arts Center located at 2575 Harris Street, East Point.
The inauguration is free and open to the public. Guests are required to wear a mask.
The ceremony can also be viewed virtually on the following platforms:
The ceremony will include the swearing-in of:
