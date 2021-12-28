Tri Cities Performing Arts Center

The City of East Point will hold an inauguration ceremony for members of the

2022 East Point City Council at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1.

The City of East Point will hold an inauguration ceremony for members of the 2022 East Point City Council at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 1, at Tri-Cities High

School Performing Arts Center located at 2575 Harris Street, East Point.

The inauguration is free and open to the public. Guests are required to wear a mask.

The ceremony can also be viewed virtually on the following platforms:

The ceremony will include the swearing-in of:

  • The Honorable Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham
  • The Honorable Councilmember Sharon Shropshire, Ward A At-Large
  • The Honorable Councilmember Karen Rene, Ward B At-Large
  • The Honorable Councilmember-elect T. Starr Cummings, Ward C At-Large
  • The Honorable Councilmember Joshua B. Butler, IV, Ward D At-Large
