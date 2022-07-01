As the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to financially impact millions of Americans, the city of East Point has created a human services initiative to provide essential services to those in need.
In September, the city implemented a Human Services Division to address the critical service needs of underserved members of the East Point community.
This grant funded initiative, led by Program Coordinator Yolanda Johnson, has provided vital resources to 360 low-to-moderate income-based individuals.
To date, the program has provided rental assistance to 125 clients, mortgage assistance to 25 clients, assistance with utilities to 130 clients, emergency shelter to 28 clients, and more.
The Human Services Division is currently funded by three grants: the Emergency Solutions Grant, American Rescue Plan Act, and the Fulton County Community Development Block Grant.
Funds from the American Rescue Plan are used for an extensive case management initiative called the Empowerment Plan Program, which gives clients the opportunity to establish goals and move toward self-sufficiency. Individuals work with Johnson, who serves as their support coach, for six to 12 months to move past obstacles that may hinder their success.
The Human Services Division works to remove barriers that impede their clients’ success in obtaining housing and financial wellness.
One example of this is when Johnson helped an individual apply for his birth certificate and driver’s license so he could seek employment.
“He doesn’t have transportation and has a few barriers that prohibit his ability to move forward. However, we have a pool of resources that are working in his favor,” Johnson said in a statement.
Another instance of the Human Services Division providing emergency assistance is when four homeless youth were found living in nearby woods. The division provided the group with emergency shelter in addition to transportation, clothing, food and employment. The youth have been placed in an apartment and are currently enrolled in the Empowerment Plan Program.
Participants of the Empowerment Plan Program are also offered credit repair and financial literacy assistance.
“This type of aid helps clients understand budgeting and financial wellness, in addition to repairing their credit. The program was particularly useful for an applicant whose rental application was previously denied by several leasing offices due to credit issues. She enrolled in the Empowerment Plan Program’s financial literacy and credit repair courses and within two months she was approved for an apartment. The client is now housed in a safe and stable environment,” a news release said.
For more information about the Human Services Division, individuals can contact communityresources@eastpointcity.org or 404-559-6386.
