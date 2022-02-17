Cloudy skies. High near 75F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..
Updated: February 17, 2022 @ 1:32 pm
The city of East Point is in the process of completing a Community Needs Assessment with the goal of "identifying gaps in accessing services in the South Fulton area," a news release said.
"This assessment will help guide leadership of the city of East Point and Service Providers in identifying ways to narrow barriers blocking access to services in the area."
The survey will take about 9 minutes and can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CFCT33K.
The questions cover various topics, such as housing availability, healthcare needs and childcare needs.
The survey went live on Feb. 1 and will be available until March 29. For more information visit https://www.eastpointcity.org/event/community-needs-assessment-survey/.
