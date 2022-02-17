The city of East Point is in the process of completing a Community Needs Assessment with the goal of "identifying gaps in accessing services in the South Fulton area," a news release said.

"This assessment will help guide leadership of the city of East Point and Service Providers in identifying ways to narrow barriers blocking access to services in the area."

The survey will take about 9 minutes and can be accessed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CFCT33K.

The questions cover various topics, such as housing availability, healthcare needs and childcare needs.

The survey went live on Feb. 1 and will be available until March 29. For more information visit https://www.eastpointcity.org/event/community-needs-assessment-survey/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.