A vial of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine.

A vial of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

COVID-19 Vaccines and Testing will be provided on Saturday, Oct. 23 at East Point City Hall from noon to 5 p.m. thanks to the Tau Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, INC.

This is a drive-thru event.

Southside Medical Center will be providing all 3 vaccines (Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer) and the booster shot.

COVID testing will be provided by Northshore.

Food, Chick-Fil-A gift cards and monetary gift cards will be provided to those who get the vaccine.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.