featured East Point City Hall provides COVID-19 testing and vaccines Isaiah Singleton @NeighborNews Oct 20, 2021 43 min ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A vial of Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine. (Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images/TNS) TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images North America/TNS COVID-19 Vaccines and Testing will be provided on Saturday, Oct. 23 at East Point City Hall from noon to 5 p.m. thanks to the Tau Epsilon Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, INC.This is a drive-thru event.Southside Medical Center will be providing all 3 vaccines (Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer) and the booster shot.COVID testing will be provided by Northshore.Food, Chick-Fil-A gift cards and monetary gift cards will be provided to those who get the vaccine. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags South Fulton East Point Covid-19 Vaccines East Point City Hall Georgia × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Meet the candidates for Mayor in East Point Atlanta fair is back for the fall with new rides Meet the candidates for Fairburn Mayor Local citizen creates website to raise awareness to voting in city of East Point Warnock, Ossoff, Bourdeaux push for Medicaid expansion Local Events State/Regional Rossville hosts fundraiser to build new playground GOP governors: Biden ignores meeting request on border crisis, propose own solutions GOP governors to gather at border to pressure Biden on illegal immigration More than half of U.S. states vow to fight Biden’s vaccine mandate Georgia expands rental assistance amid small distribution of relief money Georgia wants more time to analyze $5B Jasper Ocean Terminal deal with South Carolina U.S. Senate approves infrastructure plan that includes billions for Georgia Walker County Sheriff's Office report: July 26 - Aug. 1, 2021 Arrest records from the Aug. 4, 2021 edition of the Calhoun Times Fungus diseases can be a blight on fruit trees
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.