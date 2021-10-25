featured East Point City Hall hosts 7th annual Halloween Festival Isaiah Singleton @NeighborNews Oct 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save East Point City hall is located at 2757 East Point Street The East Point City Council will be having it's 7th annual Halloween Festival at East Point City Hall on Friday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Masks are required. There will be candy, food, games, a Halloween costume contest and prizes for the best kids costume. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Halloween Festival East Point Georgia × Post a comment as Anonymous Commenter Post As Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Anonymous Commenter × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Meet the candidates for the City of South Fulton Mayor Meet the candidates for Mayor in East Point Meet the candidates for Fairburn Mayor Atlanta fair is back for the fall with new rides East Point City Hall provides COVID-19 testing and vaccines Local Events State/Regional Georgia judges, prosecutors call for judicial reforms Rossville hosts fundraiser to build new playground GOP governors: Biden ignores meeting request on border crisis, propose own solutions GOP governors to gather at border to pressure Biden on illegal immigration More than half of U.S. states vow to fight Biden’s vaccine mandate Georgia expands rental assistance amid small distribution of relief money Georgia wants more time to analyze $5B Jasper Ocean Terminal deal with South Carolina U.S. Senate approves infrastructure plan that includes billions for Georgia Walker County Sheriff's Office report: July 26 - Aug. 1, 2021 Arrest records from the Aug. 4, 2021 edition of the Calhoun Times
