With Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center South closing and becoming an urgent care facility, the entire community of south Fulton County has been left without a hospital or an emergency room. But East Point City Councilman Joshua Butler IV has a plan, which he shared with residents Nov. 9 at a town hall meeting.
Butler, along with District 35 State Sen. Donzella James, D-Atlanta, is proposing re-opening the Atlanta Medical Center South hospital on Cleveland Avenue, which used to be a full-scale hospital and ER.
“We have 200,000 plus people and not one hospital,” Butler said at the town hall, speaking about the part of Fulton County south of I-20.
When it comes to heart attacks, seizures, car accidents, and other emergencies, Butler said, “Every minute counts. Minutes cost lives…It’s important for us to address the issue and not let the people south of I-20 be forgotten.”
In addition to re-opening the hospital on Cleveland Avenue, another part of the plan would be to give the city of South Fulton its own hospital.
Butler said the hospital on Cleveland Avenue is important because it already comes with a Certificate of Need, which has not yet expired. According to the Georgia Department of Community Health, a Certificate of Need is "the official determination that a new or expanded health care service or facility is needed in Georgia." That certificate would cover a new hospital in the city of South Fulton as well, he explained.
According to Sen. James, one way to get the ball rolling on the plan would be to establish a hospital authority on the state level. James said she is confident a measure to create a hospital authority would pass through the Senate and the House. Only two municipalities need to team up to create an authority, but ultimately the goal would be for all the cities in south Fulton to be part of it.
Regarding funding the project, James said there are already organizations looking to invest in hospitals. She also said it would be possible to obtain federal funding through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
