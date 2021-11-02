Deana Ingraham

Deana Holiday Ingraham

The City of East Point mayoral race unofficial votes are in. 

As of midnight, candidate and current mayor of East Point, Deana Holiday Ingraham, is leading the race with 3,634 (77.40 percent) votes.

Candidate Nanette Saucier has 594 (12.65 percent) votes, with candidate Eddie Lee Brewster coming in third with 467 (9.95 percent) votes.

Results are unofficial, however, as of midnight, results and precincts report Ingraham as the winner of the mayoral race in East Point. 

More updates coming soon. 

