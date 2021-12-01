Councilman Khalid Kamau has won the runoff election for the City of South Fulton Mayor against Incumbent Mayor William “Bill” Edwards.
Edwards was elected the city's first mayor back in 2017. From 2000 to 2014, he served as District 7 commissioner on the Fulton County Commission. He was that commission's vice chairman in 2003 and from 2008 through 2010, according to the city's website.
The unofficial results state Kamau took the lead by the end of election night with 6,547 (59.31 percent) and Edwards ended with 4,491 votes (40.69 percent).
Kamau beat Edwards by taking 59 percent of more than 11,000 votes cast in the race.
Currently, Kamau is a city councilman in South Fulton and, according to his website, is the country's first Black Lives Matter organizer to be elected to public office.
Before joining South Fulton's city council, Kamau worked as a labor and community organizer. Kamau was born and raised in South Fulton.
According to his website, The city of South Fulton is 92 percent African American, making it America's Blackest City among those with populations over 100,000.
Like every other majority Black communities, South Fulton is challenged with undervalued homes and business that cannot get access to capital.
This is the result of decades of government policies that disenfranchised African American communities according to Kamau.
When elected as Mayor, Kamau said he will use the power and collective wealth of city government to counter systemic racism to increase local land ownership, increase access to capital for local business, and increase entrepreneurship for of local youth.
