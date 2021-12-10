City of South Fulton officials will consider three amendments to the city’s charter Dec. 14, including proposed changes in how elected officials are removed from office and how the city manager and attorney are appointed.
One of proposed amendments seeks to align the process from removing an elected official from office by adopting the same process that other cities follow, which would require an independent review of the grounds for removal by the Fulton County Superior Court.
The first amendment removes a clause that allows the council, by a vote of five members, to remove an elected official following an investigative hearing.
Under the change, this protects taxpayers from the embarrassment associated with a trial and allow for an independent review of the facts by a third party.
The others two changes would require consensus between the Mayor and City Council on the approval process for the manager and attorney positions.
The mayor would still make the appointment if a vacancy becomes available with either of these positions.
The remaining two amendments seek to remove the automatic confirmation of city manager and attorney nominees if councilmembers reject three nominees.
As it stands, the mayor makes nominees for the two positions.
If the first three nominees are not approved, the third is automatically confirmed.
“The council is committed to moving the city forward,” said District 1 Councilwoman Catherine F. Rowell, who is cosponsoring the legislation with District 2 Councilwoman Carmalitha Gumbs and District 3 Councilwoman Helen Z. Willis.
“We’re seeking to build more consensus in these important decisions that affect the appointment of the staff who operate our city.
“It’s important that we work together as mayor and council to ensure we have leadership that is effective and efficient,” Willis said.
“The mayor-elect supported these charter amendments as a sitting council member as well as many concerned citizens,” Gumbs said.
“These amendments are written to protect everyone, including the incoming mayor-elect and council members. The proposed changes will align with the spirit of working together for the continued success of this city.”
If a supermajority of the council – five of the seven members – approves the proposed charter amendments after a second reading Jan. 25, the changes become effectively immediately.
Following the city’s charter, a review commission must be established five years after the city’s incorporation, which occurred in May 2017.
One member of the charter commission will be appointed one by the mayor, one by the city council and one by each member of the Georgia House of Representatives and Senate whose district falls wholly or partially within the city.
All members of the charter commission must reside in the City of South Fulton.
The commission must submit written recommendations regarding the charter within six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.