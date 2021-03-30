Mar. 21—ATLANTA — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently released its 2020 annual Homeless Assessment Report Part 1 to Congress. The report found that 10,234 people experienced homelessness in Georgia on a single night in 2020, a decrease of 2 percent from 2019. The report found that between 2019 and 2020, homelessness increased nationally among unsheltered populations ...