Two organizations are uniting to help veterans experiencing homelessness in southwest Atlanta.
In a March 29 news release, Community Solutions, a New York-based nonprofit aiming to end homelessness nationwide, and Partners for Home, a nonprofit within the city of Atlanta whose goal is to stop homelessness in the city, announced the $12 million purchase of a 132-unit apartment building to provide affordable housing for veterans experiencing homelessness.
Called Centra Villa, it’s located a few miles from the Fort McPherson VA (Veterans Affairs) Clinic, offering its tenants not only easy access to medical services and other community resources but also long-term, permanent housing.
“We're excited to partner with Community Solutions on this new effort to scale permanent housing solutions in the city of Atlanta,” Partners for Home CEO Cathryn Marchman said in the release. “Lack of affordable housing is a major cause of homelessness throughout the city and the new units made available at Centra Villa are a step toward making homelessness rare, brief and nonrecurring."
Atlanta is part of Built for Zero, a Community Solutions initiative that includes more than 80 cities and counties working to measurably end homelessness. Atlanta joined Built for Zero in 2018 and implemented this data-driven approach to end veteran homelessness last year.
Centra Villa will increase the number of units available to house veterans and will be connected to the local housing system to aid veterans experiencing homelessness. The project aims to have half of the units set aside for vulnerable veterans, which will be accomplished through natural attrition, as the current tenants will continue to reside in Centra Villa.
“For more than a decade, The Home Depot Foundation has been dedicated to supporting U.S. military veterans,” Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation, a Built for Zero partner, said in the release. “Homelessness and lack of affordable housing are some of the most urgent issues affecting too many of our nation’s heroes, and we’re proud to support the Built for Zero initiative to help end homelessness here in our hometown of Atlanta, as well as in cities across the nation.
“Through our continued work with Community Solutions, we can help ensure every veteran has access to a safe, affordable and reliable place to call home.”
