Georgia’s District 68 Rep. Tish Naghise, D-Fayetteville, died March 8, after serving just two months of her first term in office. Her district includes parts of Fayette County and parts of south Fulton County.
The news led to an outpouring of tributes from mourners remembering Naghise, who was 59 and was elected in November.
Congresswoman Nikema Williams, Chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia, released the following statement:
"Georgia Democrats are grieving tonight as we mourn the passing of our dear friend and colleague, State Rep. Tish Naghise. Rep. Naghise was a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to make our state a better place—as an organizer, community leader, and legislator. Having served as a DPG State Committee member and a regional organizing director over multiple campaigns cycles—spending countless hours working to elect other Democrats – she finally decided to run for office herself, and she brought her trademark passion and joy to her final calling as an elected official. Her absence will be deeply felt throughout House District 68, under the Gold Dome, and within our wider party, but we will continue to honor her by carrying on her legacy of selfless public service. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones."
State Representative Carl Gilliard, D-Savannah, chairman of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, a group of elected officials dedicated to advocating for the needs and concerns of Black Georgians, issued the following statement:
“We have lost a dear member of our Georgia Legislative Black Caucus family, and we are deeply saddened by the passing of Representative Tish Naghise. House District 68 and our entire state has lost a true people’s servant. During her time as a new state legislator, her light of leadership brought a sense of calm and warmth to the House floor each day, and we know that her memory will certainly remain throughout the Capitol. The Georgia Legislative Black Caucus offers our sincerest prayers and condolences to the Naghise family.”
Georgia Speaker of the House Jon Burns, R-Newington, and Minority Leader James Beverly, D-Macon, released the following joint statement:
“Colleagues, it is with a heavy heart that we must inform you of the passing of one of our own—State Representative Tish Naghise. While she had been ill recently, this sudden loss shocks and saddens us all. We always remark that the House is a family—and it is never truer than when we lose a member of this family. In addition to our own grief, our hearts go out to her family and loved ones, particularly her husband and children. We are sorry to have to share this news, and we will certainly pass along arrangements when we learn of them. May God bless her memory.”
