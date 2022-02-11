Comcast announced it will team with the city of College Park to install smart-sensors that will measure roadway and sidewalk activity.
The sensors, which will be placed on streetlight poles, will enable the city to evaluate vehicle and pedestrian traffic, and provide a safer and more conducive experience for residents and visitors.
The technology “will determine the count and density of visitors in a defined area, speed and traffic on roadways, abnormally high-risk traffic, pedestrian and bicyclist activity and street parking use,” according to a news release.
Comcast will also install a total of 10 Wi-Fi access points to provide a seamless online experience for visitors in the area.
“This partnership with Comcast is a major step toward creating an enhanced post-pandemic environment for those who visit College Park,” the city’s Chief Information Officer Michael Hicks said in a statement. “Our business district is bustling with new restaurants, which have thankfully provided an increase in visitors, citizens and guests. I believe this technology will help College Park offer a valuable, more enjoyable experience.”
The new technology by Comcast will help the city evaluate:
Pedestrian flow and safety
Unanticipated behaviors, such as near-miss accidents
Roadway traffic and interactions with pedestrians or bicyclists
Parking use for future planning
The smart-sensor installment is a continuation of the partnership with Comcast and the city of College Park for smart-city capabilities.
In 2020, Comcast installed sensors which alert the municipality when its trash receptacles are nearing full capacity. This addressed concerns by residents and businesses of trash overflow in the city.
“As we continue to build the community we deserve in College Park, enhancing our infrastructure is an important part of ensuring our continued growth and vitality,” College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom said in a statement. “We are grateful to Comcast for their partnership and support of our city.”
College Park has seen “immense residential and commercial growth in recent years” and is recognized as one of the “Best Places to Call Home” by Atlanta Magazine, according to a news release.
Comcast says the smart city pilot solution is not designed to record or store any video footage. No personal identifiable information will be collected, and data captured are processed immediately and not stored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.