The City of College Park welcomes back Joe Carn as Ward II Councilman after he was previously elected to the same position in 2005, serving three consecutive terms.
He also served as Mayor Pro Tem of College Park for three years, spearheading efforts to build the GICC Arena, designating the city as a “Drug-Free Zone” by the state and securing funding for four community parks.
Most recently, Carn served as Fulton County Commissioner of District 6 following a Special Election in 2019.
In his former position, Commissioner Carn helped successfully manage the county’s $1.2 billion budget and secured funding for a senior center in South Fulton.
In addition, he distributed over 40,000 face masks during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic and designated Juneteenth as a county-wide, paid holiday.
“Being able to return to College Park and into this role is truly an honor,” said Councilman Carn.
“The city is going through remarkable positive changes at this time, and I look forward to once again being a beneficial councilman in this community.”
Throughout his fourteen years in elected positions, Councilman Carn has led policy initiatives with the City of Atlanta, the Federal Aviation Administration, MARTA and others.
As a devoted husband to his wife, Pamela, and father of three, Councilman Carn enjoys spending time with his family, woodworking, playing the piano and riding his bike.
He continues to serve on the board of directors for the Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta.
