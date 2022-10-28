A memorial ceremony to re-dedicate a monument honoring a College Park hometown hero killed in Vietnam, Maj. Joseph A. Bishop, was held on Oct. 25 at College Park City Hall.
Originally located in 1997 at Woodward Academy (formerly Georgia Military Academy) where he attended prep school, the monument to his memory will now rest on the front lawn of City Hall.
Members of the Atlanta Vietnam Veterans Business Association hosted the ceremony. Founded in 1981 to promote patriotism through sponsorship of activities in the business community, AVVBA has since dedicated 27 monuments throughout Metro Atlanta to honor fallen heroes.
Joe Bishop graduated from College Park High School in 1952. He was senior class president, JROTC Cadet Commander, National Honor Society member and lettered in three sports. It was there he met the love of his life, Patricia Ann Wallis.
Opting for a military career, Bishop enrolled in Georgia Military Academy where he received the Master Cadet Award. From there he accepted an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, again dominating the gridiron and excelling in military leadership skills. Upon graduation he was commissioned in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and soon thereafter married his high school sweetheart, Patty.
Among Maj. Bishop’s military assignments were airborne school at Ft. Benning, where he earned his jump wings; Ft. Campbell; instructor at West Point; overseas tours in Germany and Thailand; as well as graduate school at the University of California.
Maj. Bishop’s final deployment was in July 1968 as Assistant Operations Officer, First Field Force, Nha Trang. He was fatally wounded on Sept. 19, 1968 while on a reconnaissance mission in a helicopter which crashed.
For his heroism in combat Maj. Bishop was posthumously awarded the Bronze Star Medal, Legion of Merit, and the Air Medal.
