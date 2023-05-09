On Monday, April 24, Congresswoman Nikema Williams, GA-05, announced she secured an $800,000 Community Project Funding Grant for the city of College Park to upgrade storm water management systems.
Joining Congresswoman Williams for the announcement and check presentation was College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom.
With the Community Project Funding Grant, College Park will address “persistent flooding due to climate change and increased development” along Lyle Avenue and Best Road, the city’s website said.
“This Community Project Funding Grant will directly benefit nearly 75 percent of College Park residents. The focus area for this project is home to major economic drivers and the nearby Gateway Center Campus, which includes the Georgia International Convention Center and Gateway Center Arena. Dividends from these upgrades will be paid for years. Event organizers can be confident when hosting their events at Gateway Center Campus, businesses will know they can invest in College Park, and people will see College Park as a source of economic opportunity,” Congresswoman Williams said in a statement.
“We are so grateful to Congresswoman Williams for her work to secure these storm water improvement funds for the city of College Park. As we continue to build the community we deserve, upgrading our infrastructure is of paramount importance. This investment will help us to mitigate the impact of severe weather events and improve the quality of life for our residents, businesses, and visitors,” Mayor Motley Broom said in a statement.
