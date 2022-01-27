Darnetta Tyus was recently announced as the new city manager of College Park. She will begin on Feb. 21.
“I am excited for the opportunity to serve with the Mayor, Council, and city staff in making the city of College Park a model city to live, work and do great business in,” said Tyus.
Tyus served as the Deputy City Manager of Community Affairs for the City of Petersburg, Virginia, overseeing many departments including Economic Development, Social Services, Community Corrections, Volunteerism, Special Events & Recreation Programs, and Veterans Center. She is also responsible for reengineering the city’s social service delivery service and re-establishing its defunct Office of Tourism.
“Her distinguished career in public service has allowed her to come to our city with a wealth of experience in finance, community development, and economic development,” said College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom. “She has the full support of Mayor and Council, and we look forward to the great strides College Park will make under her leadership.”
Tyus, who is from Chicago Illinois, comes to College Park with over 30 years of experience working with federal, state, and local government programs. Prior to her engagement in Petersburg, Tyus managed community outreach and engagement for the District of Columbia’s Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.
Interim City Manager, Mercedes Miller said, “While I was eager to help the city, our residents, and staff by temporarily stepping into the City Manager position, I am thrilled to be able to return to my first love, hospitality, and my position as Executive Director at the Georgia International Convention Center. I welcome Ms. Tyus and have complete confidence that she is the right leader for College Park.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.