College Park Mayor Bianca Motley Broom has been named to the Atlanta Business League’s 2022 list of Atlanta’s Top 100 Black Women of Influence.
The list reflects the names of outstanding Black women across metro Atlanta who have made an impact in both their careers and communities.
Each year, the Atlanta Business League publishes its list of Atlanta’s Top 100 Black Women of Influence. The list reflects Black women in the metro Atlanta area who have reached senior level positions within their profession, are leading entrepreneurs in their industry or have attained the ability to influence large public bodies politically and in government.
“Not only have the women achieved great professional accomplishments, but the women on this list have demonstrated their commitment to metro Atlanta citizens by maintaining significant involvement and participation in community and civic activities,” a news release said.
“I am honored to be named to such a great list of other influential Black women throughout Atlanta,” Mayor Motley Broom said in a statement. “The Atlanta Business League actively works to promote Atlanta-based black-owned businesses and those who work in them, so to receive this acknowledgement from them, is something that I am very proud of.”
A College Park resident since 2008, Mayor Motley Broom was sworn-in January 2020 as the first woman and first person of color to serve as mayor of College Park. In less than three years since taking office, she has led the charge on several new College Park developments including the Gateway Pedestrian Bridge and Trail, an affordable housing and arts community known as The Diamond @ College Park, and South Park Cottages, the first Black-developed micro-community in the United States. College Park has also become the first city in Georgia to implement new Comcast sensor technology that tracks pedestrian and vehicle traffic data to use for public safety and economic development.
In addition to her work as mayor, she serves as the third vice president on the Georgia Municipal Association’s Board of Directors and is a member of the association’s Legislative and Federal Policy Councils. She serves on several other GMA committees, including the COVID-19 Advisory Committee, the Environment and Natural Resources Committee and the newly formed Equity and Inclusion Commission.
