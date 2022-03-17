The City of College Park’s mayor and city council officially chose “Merchant’s Walk” as the new name for the recently renovated Main Street Alley.
The name was selected during a city council meeting Feb. 21 from a pool of suggestions gathered from College Park’s community members. Residents can look out for the installation of a street sign displaying the new name.
According to Renee Coakley, Main Street Manager, a city employee suggested calling the space “Merchant’s Alley,” inspiring the mayor and council to pick the alley’s new moniker.
Coakley said the city hopes that the alley will eventually be enjoyed by a variety of community members. “Merchant’s Walk” may soon serve College Park residents as an event space, and will potentially allow nearby restaurants to expand outdoor dining areas.
College Park Main Street Alley gets new name
Hollis Coker
@NeighborNews
