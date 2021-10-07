The city of College Park has recently hired a fleet of new police officers.
"This comes at a necessary time as the country is facing a staffing shortage, which includes a shortage of police officers," a news release said.
During their time in the academy, officers are taught to be "steadfast in their dedication to the community," and each of them was vetted with "extreme precision to be an asset to the community," the news release continued.
“I care so deeply for our community, so to bring on new team members who share that same love and compassion for our community makes me feel like we are taking a huge step toward the betterment of our city,” Interim Police Chief Sharis McCrary said in a statement. “As a nation, we have faced so many challenges in the past year or so, it’s a great feeling to have something so positive come to College Park.”
According to the news release: "The new addition of officers will ease current police officers’ burdens and will continue to improve community safety overall. The patrol increase will also allow more coverage to more areas than ever before. The new police hires are an immense need as the holiday season approaches, providing exceptional service, harmony, hospitality, and hope for College Park residents and businesses alike."
