The city of College Park announced today that Shawntez Edmondson has been named its new assistant city manager.
In his new position, Edmondson will aid and support City Manager Darnetta Tyus, who serves
College Park’s mayor, city council, city staff and the citizens of College Park, “ensuring a model city to live and grow local business,” according to a news release.
Edmondson’s responsibilities will include reviewing and analyzing the city’s legislation and assisting with the development and implementation of the budget.
Most recently, Edmondson worked as a pipeline development specialist for Delta Airlines where he developed, implemented and supported initiatives involving workforce planning, staffing and resourcing.
“With more than 25 years of federal, state, and local government experience, Edmondson brings a pristine level of leadership to College Park,” a news release said.
He served in the U.S. Army for over 20 years, serving as a personnel manager, operations manager, and training developer across the world. He received numerous awards during his time in the military, including two Bronze Stars and the U.S.
Army Meritorious Service Medal. After his career in the U.S. Army, he continued to serve veterans by working as the lead local veteran employment representative for Virginia Employment Commission. Edmondson developed and implemented strategies to engage with local employers to create job opportunities for all veterans in need.
He possesses a Bachelor of Arts in Management from American Military University and a Master of Business Administration from Saint Leo University. He is currently pursuing a Doctoral degree from Walden University, where he will receive a Doctor of Business Administration degree tentatively in December 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.